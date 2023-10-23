Before Chandramukhi 2, Top 10 South Indian horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These South Indian horror movies are spooky and entertaining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence's film Chandramukhi 2 released on 28th September. The horror comedy turned out to be a box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, the film is set to release on Netflix on October 26 but before Chandramukhi 2, these South Indian horror films are a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror film starring Anushka Shetty is on Zee5. It is about an IAS officer being possessed by a spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie on Amazon Prime Video will give you chills. The story revolves around people living in a haunted house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best South Indian horror movies made is Kanchana. It is on Sun NXT and YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan's horror movie is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a family who is disturbed by a spirit using TV as a mode of communication.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara's horror movie is on Zee5. It is about a single mother who is troubled by a spirit killing the people she knows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Zee5 is about a journalist who discovers that there is more to death of motorists who break traffic rules.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a food safety officer who is murdered. His spirit then possesses his GF to avenge his death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Disney+Hotstar is about a man who is haunted by the spirit of a girl who he tried to save.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Disney+Hotstar is about a pizza delivery boy who lands up at a bungalow that is haunted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annabelle Sethupathi is a horror comedy on Disney+Hotstar that will leave you in splits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
