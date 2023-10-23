Before Chandramukhi 2, Top 10 South Indian horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These South Indian horror movies are spooky and entertaining.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

All about Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence's film Chandramukhi 2 released on 28th September. The horror comedy turned out to be a box office success.

Chandramukhi 2 on OTT

Now, the film is set to release on Netflix on October 26 but before Chandramukhi 2, these South Indian horror films are a must watch.

Bhaagamathie

The horror film starring Anushka Shetty is on Zee5. It is about an IAS officer being possessed by a spirit.

Petromax

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie on Amazon Prime Video will give you chills. The story revolves around people living in a haunted house.

Kanchana

One of the best South Indian horror movies made is Kanchana. It is on Sun NXT and YouTube.

13B: Fear Has a New Address

R Madhavan's horror movie is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a family who is disturbed by a spirit using TV as a mode of communication.

Maya

Nayanthara's horror movie is on Zee5. It is about a single mother who is troubled by a spirit killing the people she knows.

U-Turn

The film on Zee5 is about a journalist who discovers that there is more to death of motorists who break traffic rules.

Aruvam

The film on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a food safety officer who is murdered. His spirit then possesses his GF to avenge his death.

Pisaasu

The film on Disney+Hotstar is about a man who is haunted by the spirit of a girl who he tried to save.

Pizza

The film on Disney+Hotstar is about a pizza delivery boy who lands up at a bungalow that is haunted.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Annabelle Sethupathi is a horror comedy on Disney+Hotstar that will leave you in splits.

