Before Chandramukhi Top 10 South Indian horror movies that guarantee a sleepless night

These top 10 South Indian horror movies are perfect for those seeking a thrilling and spooky movie night that will leave them sleepless. Brace yourself for a hair-raising experience!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Rudhran embarks on a romantic journey to spend quality time with his girlfriend Nila. On the way, he stays at the Vasantha Mullai Motel, which takes him on a rollercoaster ride.
In this film, a group of vloggers discover an evil presence while exploring an abandoned British mansion that was once owned by a mysterious archaeologist.
Anushka Shetty's brilliant performance in this Telugu horror-thriller earned critical acclaim. The film's haunting plot and spine-chilling moments keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
This Malayalam psychological horror film, which inspired Chandramukhi, is a masterpiece that continues to terrify audiences to this day.
This Tamil horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence gained immense popularity for its unique blend of horror and humor.
A Telugu horror-comedy that tells the story of four friends who encounter supernatural occurrences in an old house.
This Telugu film blends horror and romance to create an engaging and spooky experience.
Nayanthara's exceptional performance in this Tamil horror-thriller earned critical acclaim and made it a must-watch for horror movie enthusiasts.
Another classic Malayalam horror film that has stood the test of time and remains a favorite among horror movie aficionados.
This Telugu horror film, also known as Aval in Tamil, received praise for its gripping narrative and chilling atmosphere. It has Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles.
