Before Chandramukhi Top 10 South Indian horror movies that guarantee a sleepless night

These top 10 South Indian horror movies are perfect for those seeking a thrilling and spooky movie night that will leave them sleepless. Brace yourself for a hair-raising experience!

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Vasantha Mullai

Rudhran embarks on a romantic journey to spend quality time with his girlfriend Nila. On the way, he stays at the Vasantha Mullai Motel, which takes him on a rollercoaster ride.

Asvins

In this film, a group of vloggers discover an evil presence while exploring an abandoned British mansion that was once owned by a mysterious archaeologist.

Arundhati

Anushka Shetty's brilliant performance in this Telugu horror-thriller earned critical acclaim. The film's haunting plot and spine-chilling moments keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Manichitrathazhu

This Malayalam psychological horror film, which inspired Chandramukhi, is a masterpiece that continues to terrify audiences to this day.

Kanchana

This Tamil horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence gained immense popularity for its unique blend of horror and humor.

Prema Katha Chitram

A Telugu horror-comedy that tells the story of four friends who encounter supernatural occurrences in an old house.

Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada

This Telugu film blends horror and romance to create an engaging and spooky experience.

Maya

Nayanthara's exceptional performance in this Tamil horror-thriller earned critical acclaim and made it a must-watch for horror movie enthusiasts.

Bhargavi Nilayam

Another classic Malayalam horror film that has stood the test of time and remains a favorite among horror movie aficionados.

Gruham

This Telugu horror film, also known as Aval in Tamil, received praise for its gripping narrative and chilling atmosphere. It has Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles.

