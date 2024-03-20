Before Choli from Crew, Bollywood made everyone groove with THESE song remakes 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

Fans are pretty excited about the multi-starrer Crew which is releasing on 29th March. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu plays Geeta. She is stunning in the trailer and the teaser. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Jasmine. The actress' acting chops in the trailer are getting a lot of love. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon will be seen as Divya as per Wiki. There's a lot of excitement. Before Choli, here's looking at other popular Bollywood song remakes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aankh Marey which featured on Sara and Ranveer is a remake from movie Tere Mere Sapne. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the remake of a song originally picturized on his father, Rishi Kapoor. We are talking about Bachna Ae Haseeno. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani and Mustafa starrer Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is a remake of the popular Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar starrer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor, Regina Cassandra starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is a remake of Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala's song from 1942: A Love Story. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan did justice to Hawa Hawai which was originally picturized on Sridevi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur sizzled in the remake of the Humma song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif sizzled in the remake of Kaala Chashmah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently, Yodha featured a remake of a popular Punjabi song called Qismat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lastly, we have a groovy number called Tamma Tammah originally picturized on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger Shroff: Top 10 Bollywood actors who own expensive properties outside Mumbai

 

 Find Out More