Before Choli from Crew, Bollywood made everyone groove with THESE song remakes
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
Fans are pretty excited about the multi-starrer Crew which is releasing on 29th March.
Tabu plays Geeta. She is stunning in the trailer and the teaser.
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Jasmine. The actress' acting chops in the trailer are getting a lot of love.
Kriti Sanon will be seen as Divya as per Wiki. There's a lot of excitement. Before Choli, here's looking at other popular Bollywood song remakes.
Aankh Marey which featured on Sara and Ranveer is a remake from movie Tere Mere Sapne.
Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the remake of a song originally picturized on his father, Rishi Kapoor. We are talking about Bachna Ae Haseeno.
Kiara Advani and Mustafa starrer Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is a remake of the popular Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar starrer.
Sonam Kapoor, Regina Cassandra starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is a remake of Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala's song from 1942: A Love Story.
Vidya Balan did justice to Hawa Hawai which was originally picturized on Sridevi.
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur sizzled in the remake of the Humma song.
Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif sizzled in the remake of Kaala Chashmah.
Recently, Yodha featured a remake of a popular Punjabi song called Qismat.
Lastly, we have a groovy number called Tamma Tammah originally picturized on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
