The comedy riot film reportedly earned Rs 41.75 crore at the box office and had Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Mugdha Godse in important roles.
The movie which is said to be an adaptation of Marathi drama film Pheka Pheki earned Rs 51.12 crore.
The first cop movie of Rohit Shetty's was a blockbuster hit and made reportedly Rs 100.30 crore at the box office.
The movie was the 9th highest grosser of 2012 and reportedly made Rs 102.94 crore. It had Abhishek Bachchan as the main character.
The third instalment of the franchise released in 2010. The movie was a hit and grossed Rs 106.34 crore reportedly.
Rohit's Shetty's second movie of his cop universe was the second highest-grossing movie of 2014. It grossed reportedly Rs 140.62 crore at the box office.
The romantic comedy film by Rohit made Rs 148.62 crore at the box office. It had Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.
The 2017 movie that had Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu reportedly grossed Rs 205.69 crore at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film did well at the box office and earned reportedly Rs 227.13 crore.
Rohit Shetty's movie that had Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan was a commercial hit movie. It made Rs 240.31 crore at the box office.
