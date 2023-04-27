Priyanka Chopra's Top 10 highest-rated movies on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra won many awards for her role in Barfi. IMDB gave the movie 8.1 rating and you can watch it on Netflix.
IMDB has given The Sky Is Pink a rating of 7.6 and one can watch it on Netflix.
Priyanka Chopra's landmark movie Kaminey has got a rating of 7.4 according to IMDB and is there on Netflix.
Don got a rating of 7.1 according to IMDB and is available on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka was the perfect fit for the movie.
Priyanka essayed Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. IMDB gave a rating of 7.2 and is available on Jio Cinema.
The White Tiger got a rating of 7.1 according to IMDb and is there on Netflix.
Don 2 got a rating of 7 according to IMDb and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dil Dhadakne Do was loved due to Priyanka's role. IMDB gave it a rating of 7 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Priyanka as Kaali is the soul of Agneepath which got a rating of 6.9 according to IMDB and is there on Amazon Prime Video.
Priyanka as a model in Fashion had created a stir. IMDB gave it a rating of 6.9 and is there on Netflix.
