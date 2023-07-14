Before Crew top 10 roles where Kareena Kapoor Khan proved her versatility
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was unapologetically herself and wasn’t dolled up.
In Omkara, Kareena played a young, innocent woman who fell in love with Omi, who was portrayed by Ajay Devgn.
Kareena in Talash played Rosy is a Mumbai-based escort. She is like the sunshine of the film but at the same time very deep.
Kareena accepted the challenge of slipping into the skin of a street-smart prostitute in Sudhir Mishra’s Chameli and made it a hit.
Geet in Jab We Met induced life in the movie and in Aditya.
Pia with her red helmet on the scooter taking full charge of her love life wasn’t simply a character.
Daboo in Golmaal 3 made the best sequel.
Kia was eloquently outspoken, and incredibly smart in Ki & Ka.
Dr. Preet Sahni in Udta Punjab aka Kareena showed great spirit.
Divya in Bodyguard goes against her families patriarch.
The highly anticipated film The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan will release on March 22 2024.
The Crew has been shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.
