Before Curry and Cyanide, watch these 10 chilling real murder stories on Netflix and other OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
The trailer of Netflix's upcoming documentary Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case is out and it is haunting AF.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is based on 6 killings that took place in Koodathayi. The story is about Jolly Joseph who was accused of killing six family members.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar on Disney+Hotstar is based on Aarushi Talwar double murder case. It starred Irrfan Khan and more and gave a glimpse into the investigation of the case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore is a documentary on Netflix. The docuseries is said to be based on Umesh Reddy, a serial rapist and killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is also on Netflix. It is about serial killer who left mutilated bodies and notes outside jail. The shocking tale will send chills down your spine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Stoneman Murders is a Bengali film narrating the story of a real-life serial killer. He killed many people but remained unidentified. It is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not a Love Story is said to be inspired from Neeraj Grover murder case. It is on Amazon Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav is also said to be loosely based on a serial killer known as the Jack the Ripper of India. The movie is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom is on Netflix. The documentary is about women barging into a courtroom and killing criminal Akku Yadav for allegedly raping more than 40 women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among other spine chilling real-life murder stories is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. The story is of the most dreaded serial killer Dahmer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom is another must watch documentary on Netflix. It is the story Jens Soering who was accused on murdering gf's parents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who Killed Jill Dando is about the brutal murder of the British broadcasting legend. She was killed on her doorstep but the mystery remains unsolved. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail and other small budget big box office blockbusters of year 2023
Find Out More