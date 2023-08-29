Before DD Returns, check out these Top 10 must-watch Tamil horror films on OTT

These Tamil horror films offer a mix of supernatural elements, psychological twists, and engaging storytelling that make them a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Aug 29, 2023

DD Returns: Zee 5

The Santhanam and Surbhi starrer is all set to hit the stream on the OTT from September 1. This film is one of the best Tamil comedy films in recent times with a pinch of horror

Aval : Prime Video

Directed by Milind Rau, it revolves around a couple who move into a haunted house. Watch for its eerie atmosphere and well-executed scares.

Airaa : Prime Video

Directed by KM Sarjun, Airaa is a supernatural thriller starring Nayanthara in a dual role. The film explores the concept of reincarnation and features an intriguing narrative.

Pisaasu: Prime Video

Directed by Mysskin, Pisaasu delves into the trauma faced by a violinist after a tragic accident. Watch for its unique storytelling and suspenseful plot.

Yavarum Nalam (13B): Prime Video

Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film revolves around a family living in a haunted apartment. It explores the eerie occurrences in their lives after they start watching a TV show.

Maya: Sun Nxt

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film follows the story of a woman who gets involved in a mysterious murder case. Watch for its gripping screenplay and strong performances.

Pizza: Prime Video

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, it revolves around a pizza delivery boy who gets trapped in a haunted house. Watch for its suspenseful storytelling and unexpected twists.

Demonte Colony: Prime Video

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, this film takes inspiration from a real haunted place in Chennai where a group of friends spend a night in an abandoned bungalow and face terrifying paranormal experiences.

Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana: Prime Video

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, this films is part of the successful Muni series. The movie revolves around a man who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman seeking revenge.

