Actresses who sizzled in striped sarees

Before Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022, a lot of other actresses ruled hearts with striped sarees...

Shivani Pawaskar

Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous beauty channelled her inner retro goddess in a striped saree at the French Riviera aka Cannes 2022.

Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt's saree collection also included a striped one...

Kajol

Kajol looks serene in a black-n-white striped saree, doesn't she?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo loves her sarees in stripes too. Here's a dual patterned saree that Kareena wore for a family function...

Kiara Advani

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beauty can do striped sarees so well! She's truly enthralling...

Raveena Tandon

KGF 2 actress Raveena Tandon also had her tryst with a shimmery striped saree...

Anita Hassanandani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani wore a multi-coloured striped saree in 2020!

Kajal Aggarwal

New mommy Kajal Agarwal tried a pink and orange Raw Mango saree...

