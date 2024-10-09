Before Deepika Padukone in Singham Again, Divas who played fierce cops better than heroes in films
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 09, 2024
Deepika Padukone is now the lady Singham. The actress plays the role of Shakti Shetty in upcoming film Singham Again. She is as fierce and entertaining as others.
The Buckingham Murders has Kareena Kapoor Khan playing a cop. She is also a grieving mother who has been assigned to investigate a missing child's case.
In Drishyam, Tabu is a menacing cop who is hunting for her missing son. Ajay Devgn and his family is under investigation in this one.
Rani Mukerji carried Mardaani on her shoulders. She played a daredevil cop who uncovers culprits behind child trafficking.
Priyanka Chopra slipped into the character of a cop for Jai Gangajal. Though the movie was a flop, her tough cop avatar was liked by all.
A Thursday had Neha Dhupia as ACP Catherine. The movie was about a school teacher taking kids as hostage to demand changes in Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.
In web series Delhi Crime, Shefali Jha plays a tough cop. The first season is about the Nirbhaya case.
In Dahaad that is on JioCinema, Sonakshi Sinha plays a tough cop investigating the case of a serial killer.
Samay: When Time Strikes is a mystery thriller. Sushmita Sen plays the role of ACP Malvika Chauhan.
Aranyak is a murder mystery thriller web series on Netflix. Raveena Tandon plays a cop in this one.
