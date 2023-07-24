Before Dream Girl 2 low-budget comedy movies of Ayushmann Khurrana which will tickle your funny bone
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Dream Girl was indeed one of Ayushmann Khurrana's most impressive films.
Shubh Mangal Savdhan saw Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar's great acting. It won the hearts of people.
Bareilly Ki Barfi had the performance of trio Ayushmann, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.
Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala got released in 2019 and was funny too.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui saw Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.
The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in Dream Girl 2 was revealed.
The poster sees him peeking from behind the curtains while a shadow of long tresses is seen behind it.
The makers of Dream Girl 2 have dropped the latest promo of the film
Pooja engages in a rib-tickling phone discussion with Rocky in the teaser of Dream Girl 2.
Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019.
The first installment was a big hit at the box office.
