Before Dream Girl 2 low-budget comedy movies of Ayushmann Khurrana which will tickle your funny bone

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Dream Girl was indeed one of Ayushmann Khurrana's most impressive films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubh Mangal Savdhan saw Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar's great acting. It won the hearts of people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bareilly Ki Barfi had the performance of trio Ayushmann, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dum Laga Ke Haisha saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala got released in 2019 and was funny too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui saw Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in Dream Girl 2 was revealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The poster sees him peeking from behind the curtains while a shadow of long tresses is seen behind it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The makers of Dream Girl 2 have dropped the latest promo of the film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja engages in a rib-tickling phone discussion with Rocky in the teaser of Dream Girl 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first installment was a big hit at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Urfi Javed shares her scary experience of getting lip filles with pictures of treatment gone wrong

 

 Find Out More