Before Dream Girl 2, Watch the best of Ayushmann Khurrana on OTT

Ayushmann Khurrana has only taken up roles that do justice to his versatility.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film is available on Netflix.

Bala (2019)

Directed by Amar Kaushik, you can watch this on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Dream Girl (2019)

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the OG film is available on Zee5.

Article 15 (2019)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the hard hitting film is available on Netflix.

Andhadhun (2018)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this thriller is available on Netflix.

Badhaai Ho (2018)

Directed by Amit Sharma, this social drama is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari this dramedy is available on Netflix.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, this film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Directed by Sharat Katariya this film on body shaming is available on Amazon Prime.

Vicky Donor (2012)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, his debut film is available on Jio Cinema.

