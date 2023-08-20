Before Dulquer Salmaan, THESE celebrities were inappropriately touched, groped in public

A look at celebrities who had to pay the price of being a public figure. Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
The Guns and Gulaabs actor's behind was groped by an elder woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During a magazine launch event, Deepika was manhandled by fans in a mob.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara was also inappropriately touched by a fan in public. It was also caught on camera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya was harassed in a metro. She was teased and inappropriately touched by people. It was a nightmare for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zareen was also inappropriately touched by men in Aurangabad. However, she slapped them in return. You go girl!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What would you do if someone gropes you and tries to kiss you? Aditya faced it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was touched inappropriately by a mob. Akshay Kumar tried his best to protect her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 15-year-old boy groped Sushmita Sen. She handled it very well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fan took the opportunity of the crowd and touched Shefali inappropriately. She felt shameful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aahana Kumra asked a fan to not touch her when he tried to keep a hand around her waist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite security, a man tried to touch her in inappropriate areas. She slapped him to teach him a lesson.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
