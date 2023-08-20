Before Dulquer Salmaan, THESE celebrities were inappropriately touched, groped in public

A look at celebrities who had to pay the price of being a public figure. Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone and more.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan 

The Guns and Gulaabs actor's behind was groped by an elder woman.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone 

During a magazine launch event, Deepika was manhandled by fans in a mob. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan 

Sara was also inappropriately touched by a fan in public. It was also caught on camera. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya was harassed in a metro. She was teased and inappropriately touched by people. It was a nightmare for her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zareen Khan 

Zareen was also inappropriately touched by men in Aurangabad. However, she slapped them in return. You go girl!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur 

What would you do if someone gropes you and tries to kiss you? Aditya faced it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress was touched inappropriately by a mob. Akshay Kumar tried his best to protect her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen 

A 15-year-old boy groped Sushmita Sen. She handled it very well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shefali Shah

A fan took the opportunity of the crowd and touched Shefali inappropriately. She felt shameful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra asked a fan to not touch her when he tried to keep a hand around her waist. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genelia D'Souza 

Despite security, a man tried to touch her in inappropriate areas. She slapped him to teach him a lesson. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 12 Kdramas on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms that you can binge-watch in a day

 

 Find Out More