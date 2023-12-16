Before Dunki and Salaar, check box office report card of Christmas movie releases
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Dunki is slated to have a Christmas release. It will hit the theatres on December 21.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So is Salaar. Prabhas' movie will release on December 22. But before these two, here's the box office report card of previous Christmas releases.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Dangal remains to be the biggest Christmas release ever. The movie crossed Rs 2000 crore box office collection as it also released in China.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan for a long time remained to be Christmas King. His film PK made around Rs 770 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 went past Rs 500 crore mark with its worldwide collection. It released on 20 December 2013.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai that released during Christmas in 2017 made around Rs 565 crore approximately.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz made around Rs 318.57 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots released exactly on Christmas in 2009. It made around Rs 400.61 approximately.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh has also tried to deliver a big Christmas release and he did with Simmba that made around RS 308.09 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Zero did not do wonders at the box office despite being a Christmas release. It made only Rs 186 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Ghajini that released on 25th December 2008 made around Rs 194.10 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Don 2 released on 23 December 2011 and made around Rs 202.81 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Netflix 2024 Binge list: Kapil Sharma's show, Do Patti and more series, movies to look forward to
Find Out More