Before Dunki and Salaar, Top 10 Movies that made the most in advance bookings
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
According to reports, Salaar has sold 577,000 tickets for the first day of the show.
Meanwhile, Dunki has managed to sell 360,000 tickets for the opening day of the movie.
Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion sold a remarkable 650,000 advance tickets thanks to the plot twist the first part of the movie left us on.
Jawan releasing this year only, secured the second spot with 557,000 tickets sold.
Pathaan closely followed with 556,000 advance tickets sold marking the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan back to the industry at the start of the year.
K.G.F - Chapter 2 amassed 515,000 advance ticket sales showing the anticipation among the fans for the sequel.
Animal was positioned fifth with 456,000 tickets sold. Releasing just a couple of weeks ago, the movie performed well at the Box Office too.
War managed to secure 410,000 advance ticket sales despite being released earlier.
Thugs Of Hindostan gathered 346,000 advance tickets sold showcasing the initial hype even though there were mixed reviews of the movie,
Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo gathered 340,000 advance ticket sales, reflecting the star power of the movie.
Bharat also sold 316,000 advance tickets, showing decent pre-release traction.
Sultan, yet another Salam Khan movie rounded up the top 10 with 310,000 advance tickets sold, reflecting the anticipation before its release.
