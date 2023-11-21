Before Dunki, best of Taapsee Pannu performances to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu has proven her versatility in the industry. Be it action-thrillers or rom-coms, she can do it all with the same elan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dunki is set to be Taapsee's next movie, where she’ll be seen working alongside Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee's one of the best roles came in the movie Pink where she played a woman wrongfully accused of attempted murder. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Thappad, she plays the role of a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee played the role of a lawyer in Mulk, defending her father-in-law as he was accused of terrorism. Watch Mulk on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Badla, Taapsee plays the role of a killer in the movie. Stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Manmarziyaan, we can see Taapsee in a role of a passionate lover, about to get married against her will. The movie is available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee can be seen in the lead role as a spy in the movie Naam Shabana, which you can watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ghazi, Taapsee was seen playing the role of Dr. Ananya. You can watch the movie on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Juunglee is a 2018 rom-com where she performed the role of Koroli, an English teacher. The movie is available on Zee 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become one of the longest Indian movies ever? Check Top 10
Find Out More