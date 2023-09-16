Before Dunki, biggest Indian Christmas releases and their box office collection

Take a look at the box office collection of Bollywood Christmas releasesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s year. After Pathaan and Jawan, his third film Dunki is all set to release during this Christmas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before that let's take a look at the box office collection of Bollywood movies released during Christmas festive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newzz released on 27th December 2019 collected Rs 318.57 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Dabbang 3 released on 20th December 2019 collected Rs 230.93 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero released on 21st December 2018 earned Rs 186 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai released on 22nd December 2017 earned Rs 432.82 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Dangal released on 23rd December 2016 made a business of Rs 2024 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani released on 18th December 2015 collected Rs 355 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s PK released on 19th December 2014 collected Rs 769.89 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 released on 20th December 2013 collected Rs 364.45 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dabbang 2 released on 21st December 2012 collected Rs 255 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 released on 23rd December 2011 collected Rs 209.55 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
