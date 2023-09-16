Before Dunki, biggest Indian Christmas releases and their box office collection

Take a look at the box office collection of Bollywood Christmas releases

Rupal Purohit

Sep 16, 2023

Dunki

2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s year. After Pathaan and Jawan, his third film Dunki is all set to release during this Christmas.

Christmas releases

Before that let's take a look at the box office collection of Bollywood movies released during Christmas festive.

Good Newzz

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newzz released on 27th December 2019 collected Rs 318.57 crore.

Dabbang 3

Salman Khan’s Dabbang 3 released on 20th December 2019 collected Rs 230.93 crore.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero released on 21st December 2018 earned Rs 186 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai released on 22nd December 2017 earned Rs 432.82 crore.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal released on 23rd December 2016 made a business of Rs 2024 crore worldwide.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani released on 18th December 2015 collected Rs 355 crore.

PK

Aamir Khan’s PK released on 19th December 2014 collected Rs 769.89 crore.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 released on 20th December 2013 collected Rs 364.45 crore.

Dabbang 2

Dabbang 2 released on 21st December 2012 collected Rs 255 crore.

Don 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 released on 23rd December 2011 collected Rs 209.55 crore worldwide.

