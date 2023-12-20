Before Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's Top 5 biggest and lowest box office openers

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved stars in the country and also across the globe. He has been entertaining fans for three decades now. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let's have a look at which movies had the highest and lowest box office opening day collections before Dunki hits screens. The data is from 2011 to 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's biggest opener in India. It made Rs 75 crore on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan is at number 2 for the highest opener. The Siddharth Anand movie also starring Deepika Padukone earned Rs 57 crore on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Multi-starrer Happy New Year minted Rs 44.97 crores on day 1. It's the third-highest opener for SRK. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At number 4 is Chennai Express with a box office collection of Rs 33.12 crore on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grabbing the fifth spot is Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale. It collected Rs 21 crore at the box office on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now, let's have a look at the lowest openers of Shah Rukh Khan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi minted Rs 8.75 crore on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second lowest opener is Jab Tak Hai Jaan costarring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It made Rs 15.23 crore on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka and Shah Rukh's movie Jab Harry Met Sejal is the highest-lowest opener with a collection of Rs 15.25 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Sci-fi thriller Ra.one made Rs 18.50 crore on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fan made Rs 19.20 crore on day 1. Still better given the big flop that it became. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the biggest flops in Shah Rukh Khan's career is Zero which opened at Rs 19.35 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hollywood murder mysteries on OTT to watch for the right chills

 

 Find Out More