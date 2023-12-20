Before Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's Top 5 biggest and lowest box office openers
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved stars in the country and also across the globe. He has been entertaining fans for three decades now.
Let's have a look at which movies had the highest and lowest box office opening day collections before Dunki hits screens. The data is from 2011 to 2023.
Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's biggest opener in India. It made Rs 75 crore on day 1.
Pathaan is at number 2 for the highest opener. The Siddharth Anand movie also starring Deepika Padukone earned Rs 57 crore on day 1.
Multi-starrer Happy New Year minted Rs 44.97 crores on day 1. It's the third-highest opener for SRK.
At number 4 is Chennai Express with a box office collection of Rs 33.12 crore on day 1.
Grabbing the fifth spot is Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale. It collected Rs 21 crore at the box office on day 1.
Now, let's have a look at the lowest openers of Shah Rukh Khan.
SRK and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi minted Rs 8.75 crore on day 1.
The second lowest opener is Jab Tak Hai Jaan costarring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It made Rs 15.23 crore on day 1.
Anushka and Shah Rukh's movie Jab Harry Met Sejal is the highest-lowest opener with a collection of Rs 15.25 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Sci-fi thriller Ra.one made Rs 18.50 crore on day 1.
Fan made Rs 19.20 crore on day 1. Still better given the big flop that it became.
One of the biggest flops in Shah Rukh Khan's career is Zero which opened at Rs 19.35 crore.
