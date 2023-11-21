Before Dunki, Top 10 films on immigration on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and will release on 22nd December.
The film is about a few Indians who want to move abroad by any means.
Here are other such films that talk about Indian diaspora, immigration and the big foreign jaane ka sapna.
Swades follows the story of an NRI who returns to India and becomes involved in uplifting a village. Stream on Netflix.
Pardes is the story of an Indian man settling in the United States, dealing with cultural differences and love beyond borders. Available on Prime Video.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a movie that revolves around Salman Khan as he crosses borders to Pakistan to try and reunite her with her parents in Pakistan. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Namastey London explores the cultural clash experienced by an Indian-born British woman who is forced into an arranged marriage in India. Watch on Prime Video.
While we don’t particularly see the theme of immigration in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, it does show the cultural challenges faced while living abroad. Stream on Netflix.
So Far from India follows the story of Ashok who is an immigrant worker in America but comes back to India for the first time in a while. Watch on YouTube.
The Namesake, one of the most accurate movies based on immigration experience of an Indian-American. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
An American in Madras explores the influence of American filmmaker Ellis R. Dungan on Indian cinema during 1930s-1940s. It's on YouTube.
Pardaa has Kajri Babbar show the hardships a South Asian student has to go through in western countries. Watch on YouTube.
