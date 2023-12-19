Before Dunki, Top 6 best movies by Rajkumar Hirani in his career spanning 20 years
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Rajkumar Hirani has given us some memorable movies in his 10 year career.
His latest movie Dunki is all set for a release in the cinemas, it’ll be the first collaboration between him and Shah Rukh Khan.
As the release of the movie inches close, we take a look at some more of Rajkumar Hirani’s works.
The last of his work came with Sanju in 2019 which was the biography of Sanjay Dutt.
PK was another one of his works which was quite a controversial hit, loved by the fans.
3 Idiots, one of the classic movies and the best of the works in Bollywood.
Munna Bhai MBBS is another one of the classics by the director.
He continued the Munna Bhai series with, Carry on, Munna Bhai, which had decent success as well.
Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a sports comedy movie that Hirani was a part of.
Hirani sure has given Bollywood a few memorable and timeless hits.
His other upcoming works alongside Dunki include Made in India and another movie alongside Aamir Khan whose details are not yet disclosed.
