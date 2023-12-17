Before Dunki Vs Salaar, Top 5 times Bollywood, South clashed at the box office
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Prabhas’ starrer Salaar is all set to release on December 22, Tollywood movies have had a good year and Salaar will be looking to continue the good run.
But Salaar won’t be the only movie releasing on December 22, the movie is set to face strict competition from SRK’s Dunki.
The year marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan and he delivered two bangers, Pathaan and Jawan, breaking the Box Office.
However, it won’t be the first time Bollywood and South clash together on the Box Office the same day.
Previously this year we saw Leo and Ganapath released on the same day and Leo smashed that competition and was one of the highest-grossing movies.
Years back we saw SRK clash with Prashanth Neel’s KGF and SRK's Zero crashed at the Box Office which made SRK take a break.
Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released on the same day as War starring Hrithik and Tiger, War performed slightly better.
This isn’t a new rivalry either, in 2007, we saw Shivaji: The Boss and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom release on the same day, the movie testified the legendary status of Rajni.
The clashes aren’t looking to stop either as Singham Again and Pushpa 2 have chances to release on the same day as well.
