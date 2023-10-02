Before Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3, check all the villains of the YRF spy universe

A look at top antagonists who added fun to YRF spy universe.

Nikita Thakkar

Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Tiger 3 on the way

Next in YRF's SPY universe is Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Tiger ka message

Tiger ka message

Recently the teaser of Tiger 3 was unveiled and it left fans excited.

Tiger 3 villain

Tiger 3 villain

Emraan Hashmi is going to play a baddie in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Joins the spy universe

Joins the spy universe

With this, Emraan Hashmi has joined YRF's spy universe as an antagonist.

Pathaan - A spy thriller

Pathaan - A spy thriller

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is also a part of YRF's spy universe.

John Abraham - The villain

John Abraham - The villain

In Pathaan, John Abraham played the villain.

War - Action thriller

War - Action thriller

Another film in YRF's spy universe is War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

War - The antagonist

War - The antagonist

In War, Tiger Shroff plays dual role. One of the roles was that of Saurabh - the main villain.

Tiger Zinda Hai - An espionage

Tiger Zinda Hai - An espionage

The second film in this SPY universe was Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger Zinda Hai - The villain

Tiger Zinda Hai - The villain

Sajjad Delafrooz was the baddie here as he played Abu Usman.

Ek Tha Tiger - The beginning

Ek Tha Tiger - The beginning

YRF spy universe started with Ek Tha Tiger where Katrina Kaif actually played an antagonists as she was an ISI agent.

Ek Tha Tiger - Villain

Ek Tha Tiger - Villain

Gavie Chahal played Abrar, a section captain of ISI. He was also a part of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Thanks For Reading!

