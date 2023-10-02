Before Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3, check all the villains of the YRF spy universe

A look at top antagonists who added fun to YRF spy universe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Next in YRF's SPY universe is Salman Khan's Tiger 3.
Recently the teaser of Tiger 3 was unveiled and it left fans excited.
Emraan Hashmi is going to play a baddie in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.
With this, Emraan Hashmi has joined YRF's spy universe as an antagonist.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is also a part of YRF's spy universe.
In Pathaan, John Abraham played the villain.
Another film in YRF's spy universe is War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
In War, Tiger Shroff plays dual role. One of the roles was that of Saurabh - the main villain.
The second film in this SPY universe was Tiger Zinda Hai.
Sajjad Delafrooz was the baddie here as he played Abu Usman.
YRF spy universe started with Ek Tha Tiger where Katrina Kaif actually played an antagonists as she was an ISI agent.
Gavie Chahal played Abrar, a section captain of ISI. He was also a part of Tiger Zinda Hai.
