Before Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3, these Top 10 actors ruled the screen as villains

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Emraan Hashmi is all set to be menacing villain in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The trailer has left fans intrigued.

Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12. Before Emraan Hashmi takes over, here's a look at top stars who turned baddie on screen.

Vijay Sethupathi killed it as a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He was simply outstanding as Kaali. The movie is on Netflix.

John Abraham's villainous role in Pathaan will be remembered for a long time.

Sanjay Dutt as a Viking inspired villain in Yash' KGF 2 was simply too good. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Fahadh Faasil as the villain in Allu Arjun's Pushpa left fans impressed.

Nobody could have played Bhallaladeva better than Rana Daggubati in Prabhas' Baahubali.

Prakash Raj as Jaykant Shikhare in Ajay Devgn's Singham was quite impactful.

Saif Ali Khan turned a baddie in Omkara and it is one of the best characters he has played.

Manoj Bajpayee's character in Satya is still remembered by all his fans.

Shootout at Lokhandwala is one of the best films in Vivek Oberoi's filmography.

Aamir Khan, Mr Perfectionist, took up a negative role in Dhoom 3. He was the villain, yet he was the hero.

