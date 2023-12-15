Before Fighter song, Sher Khul Gaye, these are Hrithik Roshan's Top 10 dance numbers
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
From his famous film series Krrish, the dance number Raghupati Raghav is a hit among his fans and they love the tune it has.
Although Hrithik stunned us all with this action movie, Bang Bang's theme song also became a huge hit.
Dhoom Again, starring the two most attractive actors in the business, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is one of the most energetic songs the actor has contributed so far.
The song Main Aisa Kyun Hoon became so popular back in those days. In the song, Hrithik performed some extremely unconventional dancing moves.
Iconic dance sequence featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff from the song Jai Jai Shivshankar is hard to forget.
One of the most well-known dance tunes featuring Hrithik Roshan is Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Its unique guitar technique and strong jazz components complement Hrithik's motions.
From a timeless movie like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the song You Are My Soniya is unforgettable.
Hrithik Roshan is one of the top dancers in the Bollywood industry thanks to an underappreciated dance tune like Dil Na Diya.
In Baawre, Hrithik Roshan’s dance moves are only for fun, much like in Dil Na Diya.
His movements to Senorita are noteworthy, accompanied by actors Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.
