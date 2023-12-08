Before Fighter, Top 10 Hrithik Roshan movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Fighter is an upcoming action-thriller movie starring Hrithik in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first looks and teaser of Fighter has impressed fans and left them impatient for the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But before Fighter hits the big screen, here are the best of Hrithik Roshan to watch on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
War is the first movie that comes to mind if you want to get in the mood of Fighter before it's release, watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agneepath, the remake of one of the classics that saw Hrithik in the lead role is a must-watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar, a romance war movie about the legendary Mughal Emperor Akbar on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a fun watch that you can never get bored with. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie Kaabil saw Hrithik in the role of a visually impaired man, you can watch the touching story on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish series, one of the most famous superhero movie series of India consisting of 3 movies including Koi… Mil Gaya. Watch them on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bang Bang, romance action with a blend of comedy can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super 30 showed the versatility of the actor as he played the role of Mathematician, Anand Kumar. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohenjo Daro is a period action-romance movie based on history, to be watched on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star was a part of the first two Dhoom movies as well giving amazing performances all around. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jawan, Brahmastra and more Top 12 Indian movies with top notch visual effects
Find Out More