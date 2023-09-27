Before Fukrey 3, Top 10 Bollywood comedy films on OTT that'll leave you crying with laughter

The funniest Bollywood comedy movies you shouldn't miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Before you go for the part 3, it is highly recommended that you watch the first two in the franchise to know all about Bholi, Chucha and the rest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most iconic comedy films in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s trio will leave you in splits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster comedy film franchise has 4 instalments that can be binge-watched in a single day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s camaraderie in this Rajkumar Santoshi film is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A middle class man is shocked to learn about his mother’s pregnancy, which creates madness in the family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An underrated gem, Anupam Kher stars in this film based on a retired middle class man who tries to get his land from a property dealer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The best of coming-of-age comedy films in Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan’s slice-of-life film is a classic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This horror comedy about a ghost in an ancestral mansion will leave you scared while making you laugh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s top notch performances as Munna and Circuit will win your heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dons Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar along with common men Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will leave you in splits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s comic timing is sure to leave you breathless while laughing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
