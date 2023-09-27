Before Fukrey 3, Top 10 Bollywood comedy films on OTT that'll leave you crying with laughter

The funniest Bollywood comedy movies you shouldn't miss.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Fukrey (Netflix), Fukrey 2 (Prime Video)

Before you go for the part 3, it is highly recommended that you watch the first two in the franchise to know all about Bholi, Chucha and the rest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most iconic comedy films in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s trio will leave you in splits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal (Amazon Prime Video)

Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster comedy film franchise has 4 instalments that can be binge-watched in a single day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andaz Apna Apna (Amazon Prime Video)

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s camaraderie in this Rajkumar Santoshi film is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badhaai Ho (Disney+ Hotstar)

A middle class man is shocked to learn about his mother’s pregnancy, which creates madness in the family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khosla Ka Ghosla (Disney+ Hotstar)

An underrated gem, Anupam Kher stars in this film based on a retired middle class man who tries to get his land from a property dealer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots (Amazon Prime Video)

The best of coming-of-age comedy films in Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan’s slice-of-life film is a classic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Disney+ Hotstar)

This horror comedy about a ghost in an ancestral mansion will leave you scared while making you laugh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munna Bhai MBBS (Amazon Prime Video)

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s top notch performances as Munna and Circuit will win your heart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome (Amazon Prime Video)

Dons Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar along with common men Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will leave you in splits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagam Bhag (Disney+ Hotstar)

Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s comic timing is sure to leave you breathless while laughing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 OTT series to watch to end September with a bang

 

 Find Out More