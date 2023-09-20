Before Fukrey 3, TOP 10 underrated comedies you must watch 

Fukrey 3 is just a couple of days away from the release. And here are the TOP 10 underrated comedy movies that you should watch once in your life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Fukrey 3 cast

The movie will see Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh reprising their roles.

Fukrey 3 release date

The new comedy movie is releasing on 28th September. Before you watch it, here’s a list of underrated comedy movies…

Welcome to Sajjanpur

Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao and more celebs starrer is available on YouTube. The movie narrates a real issue with a hilarious touch.

Sunday

A thriller comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Takia and more will keep you hooked till the end. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Bheja Fry 2

Vinay Pathak, Suresh Menon and Kay Kay Menon are a riot together in this one. Watch it on YouTube.

Sankat City

Sankat City is one of the most underrated comedy films. Watch it on ZEE5.  

Luv Ka The End

Shraddha Kapoor, Taaha Shah starrer this rom-com can be watched on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani movie is another underrated gem. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Blackmail

Irrfan, Arunoday Singh and Kirti Kulhari starrer is a comedy with dark humour. It can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Tere Bin Laden

This comedy satire movie is available on YouTube.

Malamaal Weekly

A whole village is behind one lottery ticket. Watch it on YouTube.

Apna Sapna Money Money

This one is one of the most beautiful comedies ever made. Watch it on ZEE5 or Amazon Prime.

