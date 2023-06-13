Before Gadar 2 and Animal; these Top 10 Indian films had the most violent action scenes

From KGF to Ghajini - These top films were high on violence and action.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol is high on action.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal too has massive violence.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan was high on world-class action.

KGF

KGF series Yash also had many violent scenes.

Pushpa

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun had raw action sequences that left everyone impressed.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan's Ghajini left many shocked with its action.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur is among the most violent Bollywood films.

NH 10

NH 10 starring Anushka Sharma has many violent action scenes.

War

War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is all about action and maar dhaad.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's latest release Bholaa has quite a few violent action sequences.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

One cannot forget the violent climax scene of Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Bandit Queen

Bandit Queen is also on this list.

