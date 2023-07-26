Before Gadar 2, iconic hits that got a sequel and their fate at the box office

Here are Bollywood movies that became iconic hits and have received sequels along with their box office status.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023
Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001s blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem KathaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sunny Deol starrer is returning with a sequel after 22 years and set to release on 11th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don 2 was a blockbuster hit earning Rs 200 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel to Hera Pheri was a super hit collecting Rs 67.71 at worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was a commercial success, grossing over Rs. 500 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish 2 and 3 were hit collecting Rs 121 crore and Rs 300 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was a sequel to Baahubali: The Begining and was a massive hit at the box office grossing over Rs. 1,500 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Housefull 2, the third installment was a commercial success grossing over Rs. 200 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Race 2 was a semi-hit collecting Rs 161 crore at the box office. Race 3 was average.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was a huge success, grossing over Rs. 200 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal 2 was a hit collecting Rs 78.51 crore at the box office. Its third and fourth part were also successful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie went flop at the box office barely collecting only Rs 14 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
