Before Gadar 2 makes history, here are the box office records Sunny Deol made with Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Before Gadar 2 release, here's looking at the box office records made by 2001 release. | Aug 09, 2023
Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film is releasing on August 11.
It is expected that Gadar 2 will break many box office records.
Even in 2001, Gadar created many BO records.
Gadar's box office collection was Rs 140 crore.
It's adjusted worldwide gross went upto Rs 500 cr as per 2017 ticket sales.
Almost 10 crore tickets of Gadar were sold. A staggering record made by a film at that time.
Gadar reportedly registered footfalls of 5.05 crore.
Gadar had released in almost 350 screens.
It was such a massive success that exhibitors had to screen 6 am shows.
Fingers crossed!
