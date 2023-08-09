Before Gadar 2 makes history, here are the box office records Sunny Deol made with Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Before Gadar 2 release, here's looking at the box office records made by 2001 release.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Gadar 2 release date

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film is releasing on August 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BO report

It is expected that Gadar 2 will break many box office records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar did wonders

Even in 2001, Gadar created many BO records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BO collection

Gadar's box office collection was Rs 140 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adjusted gross

It's adjusted worldwide gross went upto Rs 500 cr as per 2017 ticket sales.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

World Record

Almost 10 crore tickets of Gadar were sold. A staggering record made by a film at that time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Major footfalls

Gadar reportedly registered footfalls of 5.05 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massive release

Gadar had released in almost 350 screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

6 am shows

It was such a massive success that exhibitors had to screen 6 am shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Gadar 2 repeat history?

Fingers crossed!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger is NOT really his lookalike, here's the truth

 

 Find Out More