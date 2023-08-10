Before Gadar 2, OMG 2, Top 10 Bollywood films released during Independence Week and became commercial success

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are going to clash on August 11.

Nikita Thakkar

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan film released on August 10, 2007 and it crossed Rs 100 cr mark on BO.

Mission Mangal

The multi-starrer released on 15 August 2019 and was a commercial success.

Rustom

Akshay Kumar-Ileana D'cruz film released on 12 August 2016. Fans loved the film.

Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn's film released on 15 August 2014 and made more than Rs 200 cr.

Gold

The film around hockey released on 15 August 2018 and made more than Rs 150 cr.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar's film released on 11 August 2017 and made more than Rs 300 cr worldwide.

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer released on 15 August 2012. It made Rs 334.39 cr approx worldwide.

Satyameva Jayate

Starring John Abraham and other, the film released on 15 August 2018 and was a hit.

Shershaah

Even though it released on OTT, Shershaah was a super success.

Gadar 2

Will Gadar 2 create history like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha?

OMG 2

Akshay's OMG 2 is going to clash with Gadar 2 on August 11.

