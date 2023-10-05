Before Gadar 2 on OTT, Top 10 Bollywood sequels to watch on Netflix and other platforms

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will premiere digitally this week after a historic run at the theaters.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Gadar 2 (Zee5)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s blockbuster film will premiere on October 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai (Amazon Prime Video)

Before Tiger 3, catch up on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s spy thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Yash’s blockbuster action film is a must-watch on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2 (Netflix)

Watch Prabhas’ magnum opus film to know why Katappa killed Baahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jolly LLB 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Akshay Kumar’s black comedy film is about a clumsy lawyer who swears to set things right.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (JioCinema)

Kangana Ranuat and R Madhavan will leave you in splits with their rom-com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angrezi Medium (Disney+ Hotstar)

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's film explores how difficult it is for parent’s to afford college education for their children in a unique way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 2 (Netflix)

Before Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan left everyone in awe with his action avatar in this crime thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Returns (JioCinema)

Ajay Devgn’s film about his fan favorite character, Singham and his fight against the wrongs in society is a must-watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 2 (Netflix)

Far better than Race 3, this Saif Ali Khan-John Abraham film will leave you at the edge of your seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Hera Pheri (Amazon Prime Video)

A classic like Phir Hera Pheri can be watched endlessly, anytime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tabu, Ali Fazal’s Khufiya and other Top 10 murder mysteries on Netflix

 

 Find Out More