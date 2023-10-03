Before Gadar 2 on OTT, Top 10 cross border love stories to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Raazi and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

It is the most touching love story ever. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh travels all the way to Pakistan for the love of his life played by Ameesha Patel. It is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veer Zaara

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the love story between an Indian pilot who rescues a Pakistani girl will leave you in tears. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi

Based on Calling Sehmat, Raazi is about an Indian Spy who is married to a Pakistani. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's critically acclaimed film is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Majnu

It is another spy thriller. Sidharth Malhotra is a spy who falls in love with a Pakistani girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger

In the film, Salman Khan aka Tiger is a RAW agent while Katrina Kaif aka Zoya is an ISI agent. They fall in love and rest is history. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan's PK

In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput plays a character who is from Pakistan and falls in love with Anushka Sharma's character. How they reunite is beautiful to see. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indoo Ki Jawani

Indoo Ki Jawani on Netflix is a funny tale of two lovers from across the border. Aditya Seal's character is Pakistani and they meet on dating app.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Bhag Jayegi

It is an entertaining story of a bride on the run who falls in love with a Pakistani politician. It is on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Refugee

The 2000 release stars Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film marked their debuts. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh

The 1999 film is on Amazon Prime Video. It is on the lines of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

In Gadar 2, Tara Singh's son Jeete falls in love with a Pakistani girl Muskan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 on OTT

Gadar 2 is set to release on October 6 on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dunki to Salaar: Top 10 upcoming new movies that have BLOCKBUSTER written all over

 

 Find Out More