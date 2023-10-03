Before Gadar 2 on OTT, Top 10 cross border love stories to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Raazi and more on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
It is the most touching love story ever. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh travels all the way to Pakistan for the love of his life played by Ameesha Patel. It is on Zee5.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the love story between an Indian pilot who rescues a Pakistani girl will leave you in tears. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Based on Calling Sehmat, Raazi is about an Indian Spy who is married to a Pakistani. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's critically acclaimed film is on Amazon Prime Video.
It is another spy thriller. Sidharth Malhotra is a spy who falls in love with a Pakistani girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. It is on Netflix.
In the film, Salman Khan aka Tiger is a RAW agent while Katrina Kaif aka Zoya is an ISI agent. They fall in love and rest is history. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput plays a character who is from Pakistan and falls in love with Anushka Sharma's character. How they reunite is beautiful to see. It is on Netflix.
Indoo Ki Jawani on Netflix is a funny tale of two lovers from across the border. Aditya Seal's character is Pakistani and they meet on dating app.
It is an entertaining story of a bride on the run who falls in love with a Pakistani politician. It is on Jio Cinema.
The 2000 release stars Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film marked their debuts. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The 1999 film is on Amazon Prime Video. It is on the lines of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
In Gadar 2, Tara Singh's son Jeete falls in love with a Pakistani girl Muskan.
Gadar 2 is set to release on October 6 on Zee5.
