Before Gadar 2 on OTT, Top 10 films based on India, Pakistan partition to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and more on the list!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Farhan Akhtar's sports biographical drama has flashbacks of India-Pakistan partition and the chaos that followed in Punjab. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film begins from 1947 and shows the situation of refugees during India-Pakistan partition. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Netflix is about the life of writer Manto who is forced to move to Pakistan due to the chaos after partition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Begum Jaan is a movie about a brothel owner fighting to save it as it falls on Radcliffe Line, the line dividing India and Pakistan. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Amazon Prime Video is about a train arriving from Pakistan with dead bodies of people traveling to India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol as Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to bring back the love of his life Sakina played by Ameesha Patel right after the partition. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank on Amazon Prime Video is based in pre-independence era and has a plot about the partition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan's movie Hey Ram is a critically acclaimed period drama that revolves around Hindi-Muslim rivalry and the partition. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earth 1947 on Jio Cinema also has a backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. It stars Aamir Khan, Nandita Das and more in leading roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film showcases the life and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi and the partition of India. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest film starring Sunny Deol touches upon India-Pakistan war of 1971.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is going to release on Zee5 on October 6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
