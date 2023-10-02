Before Gadar 2 on OTT, Top 10 films based on India, Pakistan partition to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and more on the list!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar's sports biographical drama has flashbacks of India-Pakistan partition and the chaos that followed in Punjab. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat

The film begins from 1947 and shows the situation of refugees during India-Pakistan partition. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto

The film on Netflix is about the life of writer Manto who is forced to move to Pakistan due to the chaos after partition.

Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan

Begum Jaan is a movie about a brothel owner fighting to save it as it falls on Radcliffe Line, the line dividing India and Pakistan. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Divya Dutta starrer Train To Pakistan

The film on Amazon Prime Video is about a train arriving from Pakistan with dead bodies of people traveling to India.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol as Tara Singh goes to Pakistan to bring back the love of his life Sakina played by Ameesha Patel right after the partition. It is on Zee5.

Multi-starrer Kalank

Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank on Amazon Prime Video is based in pre-independence era and has a plot about the partition.

SRK-Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram

Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan's movie Hey Ram is a critically acclaimed period drama that revolves around Hindi-Muslim rivalry and the partition. It is on JioCinema.

Earth 1947

Earth 1947 on Jio Cinema also has a backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. It stars Aamir Khan, Nandita Das and more in leading roles.

Ben Kingsley's Gandhi

The film showcases the life and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi and the partition of India. It is on JioCinema.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

The latest film starring Sunny Deol touches upon India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Gadar 2 OTT release

Gadar 2 is going to release on Zee5 on October 6.

