Before Gadar 2 on OTT, watch these Top 10 Sunny Deol films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Here is a list of Sunny Deol movies to watch on various OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Sunny Deol’s latest theatrical release Gadar 2 is set to premiere digitally on 6th October on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The timeless love story and all-time blockbuster is available on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A patriotic sage set during the 1971 Indo-pak war is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action packed film is available to watch on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A romantic comedy drama also starring Salman Khan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A light-hearted comedy starring the Deol family is available on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The family drama is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This patriotic film starring Sunny Deol is streaming on Zee 5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A popular gripping drama can be watched on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action crime film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film featuring Sunny Deol as a brave cop is available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
