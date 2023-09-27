Before Gadar 2 on OTT, watch these Top 10 Sunny Deol films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Here is a list of Sunny Deol movies to watch on various OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s latest theatrical release Gadar 2 is set to premiere digitally on 6th October on Zee 5.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The timeless love story and all-time blockbuster is available on Zee 5.

Border

A patriotic sage set during the 1971 Indo-pak war is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ghayal

The action packed film is available to watch on Zee 5.

Jeet

A romantic comedy drama also starring Salman Khan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

A light-hearted comedy starring the Deol family is available on Zee 5.

Apne

The family drama is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Indian

This patriotic film starring Sunny Deol is streaming on Zee 5.

Damini

A popular gripping drama can be watched on Netflix.

Arjun Pandit

The action crime film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Farz

The film featuring Sunny Deol as a brave cop is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

