Before Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, these actors have played Hanuman in films, shows on Ramayan

A look at all the actors who played Hanuman on screens before Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol takes it up in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayan, | Oct 11, 2023
For the unversed, Nitesh Tiwari is making Ramayan. And reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash have been finalised as Ram, Sita and Raavan.
And if reports are anything to go by, Sunny has been approached to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film.
Well, these are just rumours and Sunny is yet to give a nod to the movie. Will he be Hanuman or not, we can't say. But here's looking at other actors who played Hanuman onscreen before.
Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.
Devdatta played Hanuman in Om Raut directorial movie featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram.
Nirbhay played the grown-up Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.
Ekagra played child Hanuman in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.
Raj played the titular role of a child version of Hanuman in Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali.
Raj Premi played Hanuman in 1997 show Jai Hanuman.
Following his father's footsteps, Singh played Hanuman in Jai Veer Hanuman and Ayodhya Ki Ramleela.
Danish played Hanuman in Siya Ke Ram.
Ishant played Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, a mythological show on Sony TV.
