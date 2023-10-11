Before Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, these actors have played Hanuman in films, shows on Ramayan

A look at all the actors who played Hanuman on screens before Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol takes it up in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayan,

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Ramayan in making

For the unversed, Nitesh Tiwari is making Ramayan. And reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash have been finalised as Ram, Sita and Raavan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny as Hanuman 

And if reports are anything to go by, Sunny has been approached to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny finalised? 

Well, these are just rumours and Sunny is yet to give a nod to the movie. Will he be Hanuman or not, we can't say. But here's looking at other actors who played Hanuman onscreen before. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dara Singh 

Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devdatta Nage 

Devdatta played Hanuman in Om Raut directorial movie featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nirbhay Wadhwa

Nirbhay played the grown-up Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ekagra Dwivedi 

Ekagra played child Hanuman in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Mange 

Raj played the titular role of a child version of Hanuman in Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raj Premi 

Raj Premi played Hanuman in 1997 show Jai Hanuman. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vindu Dara Singh 

Following his father's footsteps, Singh played Hanuman in Jai Veer Hanuman and Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Danish Akhtar Saifi 

Danish played Hanuman in Siya Ke Ram. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishant Bhanushali 

Ishant played Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, a mythological show on Sony TV.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 iconic Hindi comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT

 

 Find Out More