Before Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol; These TOP 10 actors joined the coveted Rs 300 crore club 

Gadar 2 is soon going to make Rs 300 crores at the box office. And Sunny Deol will soon join THESE Indian actors in the coveted Rs 300 crore club.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Sunny aka Tara Singh 

Gadar 2 is one of the most successful films of the year. It has minted Rs 283 crores already and will soon make it to the prestigious Rs 300 crores club. 

Rs 300 crore club

And with that, Sunny Deol will enter the coveted club. Here's looking at other celebs who are a part of this club.

Salman Khan 

The Tiger 3 star has 3 films which made Rs 300 crores, namely, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajarangi Bhaijaan. 

Aamir Khan 

Mr Perfectionist has two films PK and Dangal which did a business of Rs 300 crores. 

Shahid Kapoor 

Shahid joined the prestigious club with Padmaavat.

Ranveer Singh 

Ranveer also joined the Rs 300 crore club with Padmaavat. 

Hrithik Roshan 

Hrithik Roshan joined the club with Siddharth Anand-directed movie War.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff also joined the list because of War. 

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie Sanju made a business of over Rs 300 crores. 

Yash 

Yash made the KGF franchise a household name. It is one of the most successful films.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay was a part of KGF 2 which made a whopping business at the box office. Hence, he is a part pf Rs 300 crores.  

Prabhas 

With Baahubali 2, Prabhas became a Pan-India star. 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Because of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is also a part of the Rs 300 crore club. His next, Jawan seems all set to join the list. 

