Before Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol; These TOP 10 actors joined the coveted Rs 300 crore club 

Gadar 2 is soon going to make Rs 300 crores at the box office. And Sunny Deol will soon join THESE Indian actors in the coveted Rs 300 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Gadar 2 is one of the most successful films of the year. It has minted Rs 283 crores already and will soon make it to the prestigious Rs 300 crores club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And with that, Sunny Deol will enter the coveted club. Here's looking at other celebs who are a part of this club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger 3 star has 3 films which made Rs 300 crores, namely, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajarangi Bhaijaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr Perfectionist has two films PK and Dangal which did a business of Rs 300 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid joined the prestigious club with Padmaavat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer also joined the Rs 300 crore club with Padmaavat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan joined the club with Siddharth Anand-directed movie War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff also joined the list because of War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie Sanju made a business of over Rs 300 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash made the KGF franchise a household name. It is one of the most successful films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay was a part of KGF 2 which made a whopping business at the box office. Hence, he is a part pf Rs 300 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Baahubali 2, Prabhas became a Pan-India star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Because of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is also a part of the Rs 300 crore club. His next, Jawan seems all set to join the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!