Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol took on Pakistan in these Top Bollywood films

Sunny Deol has been making movies that have India-Pakistan references in them. In this web story, we will have a look at some more films.
In Gadar, Ameesha Patel is a Pakistani woman.
It is set around the partition time period with Amrish Puri being a Pakistani has a deep-rooted hatred for Indians.
Sunny Deol's character had many alias in the movie which has a terrorism angle in it.
Border is based around the India-Pakistan War of 1971.
Sunny Deol plays Major Pratap Singh who is on a mission to abort terrorist infiltration.
Sunny Deol and Salman Khan worked in this movie which also has a Pakistan reference.
Kaafila is about group group of people illegally moving out of India while travelling to the UK.
In Indian movie as well, Sunny Deol was seen dealing with terrorism which has link to Pakistan.
In Gadar 2, also, a Pakistani general is against Tara Singh.
While Indians have loved the dialogues, Pakistani fans have called it out.
Pakistani actress Nadia Khan had complained to Dharmendra about Sunny's anti-Pak dialogues.
Dharmendra shared that he did not like it either but added 'majboori hai'.
