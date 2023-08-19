Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol took on Pakistan in these Top Bollywood films

Sunny Deol has been making movies that have India-Pakistan references in them. In this web story, we will have a look at some more films.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Gadar

In Gadar, Ameesha Patel is a Pakistani woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Conflict 

It is set around the partition time period with Amrish Puri being a Pakistani has a deep-rooted hatred for Indians.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Sunny Deol's character had many alias in the movie which has a terrorism angle in it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border

Border is based around the India-Pakistan War of 1971. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maa Tujhhe Salaam

Sunny Deol plays Major Pratap Singh who is on a mission to abort terrorist infiltration. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heroes

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan worked in this movie which also has a Pakistan reference. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaafila

Kaafila is about group group of people illegally moving out of India while travelling to the UK. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian

In Indian movie as well, Sunny Deol was seen dealing with terrorism which has link to Pakistan.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

In Gadar 2, also, a Pakistani general is against Tara Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 dialogues

While Indians have loved the dialogues, Pakistani fans have called it out. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny's anti-Pak words? 

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan had complained to Dharmendra about Sunny's anti-Pak dialogues. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra's reaction 

Dharmendra shared that he did not like it either but added 'majboori hai'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Made In Heaven 2, Taali take top spots in Top 10 OTT originals of the week

 

 Find Out More