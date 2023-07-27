Before Gadar 2, these are all time favourite Sunny Deol movies according to fans

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, watch these entertaining films starring the national award-winning actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Border is another outstanding movie of Sunny Deoi's. IMDB gave it a rating of 7.9Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghayal is Sunny Deol's finest work. It is a powerful film with excellent drama, emotion, and action. IMDB gave it a rating of 7.7Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ghatak: Lethal, Sunny portrays the angry young man convincingly, and he also has some great lines. IMDB gave it a rating of 7.5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny gave a powerful performance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and his chemistry with Ameesha Patel was mindblowing. It got a rating of 7.3 rating as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol began his acting career in romantic comedies before transitioning to action movies. His first action film was this one. It got a rating of 7.2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dacait was also one of the best movies of the actor. It got a rating of 6.5 as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Sultanat Sunny worked for the first time with his dad Dharmendra. Film got 6.2 rating as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Sohni Mahiwal you could see a young Sunny Deol. Film got 6.1 rating as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ziddi is an entertaining action film with a compelling plot. It got a rating of 5.9 as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeet is one of the best action and romantic movies of the actor. It got a rating of 5.8 as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This list has been taken as per IMDB's list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Sunny are waiting for Gadar 2 which releases on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!