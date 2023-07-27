Before Gadar 2, these are all time favourite Sunny Deol movies according to fans

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, watch these entertaining films starring the national award-winning actor.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Border

Border is another outstanding movie of Sunny Deoi's. IMDB gave it a rating of 7.9

Ghayal

Ghayal is Sunny Deol's finest work. It is a powerful film with excellent drama, emotion, and action. IMDB gave it a rating of 7.7

Ghatak: Lethal

In Ghatak: Lethal, Sunny portrays the angry young man convincingly, and he also has some great lines. IMDB gave it a rating of 7.5

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Sunny gave a powerful performance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and his chemistry with Ameesha Patel was mindblowing. It got a rating of 7.3 rating as per IMDB.

Arjun

Sunny Deol began his acting career in romantic comedies before transitioning to action movies. His first action film was this one. It got a rating of 7.2

Dacait

Dacait was also one of the best movies of the actor. It got a rating of 6.5 as per IMDB.

Sultanat

In Sultanat Sunny worked for the first time with his dad Dharmendra. Film got 6.2 rating as per IMDB.

Sohni Mahiwal

In Sohni Mahiwal you could see a young Sunny Deol. Film got 6.1 rating as per IMDB.

Ziddi

Ziddi is an entertaining action film with a compelling plot. It got a rating of 5.9 as per IMDB.

Jeet

Jeet is one of the best action and romantic movies of the actor. It got a rating of 5.8 as per IMDB.

Top movies

This list has been taken as per IMDB's list.

Gadar 2

Fans of Sunny are waiting for Gadar 2 which releases on August 11, 2023.

