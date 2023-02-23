Before Gadar 2 these celebs refused to be part of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will feature Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in main roles. A look at celebs who refused the film.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Gadar 2: All you need to know about the sequel

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is directed by Anil Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

According to reports, the actress refused to be part of Gadar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Release date

Gadar 2 will reportedly release on August 11, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Cast

The film will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha and Manish Wadhwa in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Celebs who refused the role

Did you know many Bollywood actresses rejected the role of Sakina in Gadar?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit

The actress reportedly refused to do Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Actress Kajol was approached for the role, but she rejected it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar became the highest grossing film

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released over two decades back and became the highest-grossing Indian film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan reportedly regrets not being a part of Gadar as she could not accept the film due to her date issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrat Khaira

Actress refused to be part of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 due to ongoing farmer's protest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer out: Top 10 things to know about Rani Mukerji's movie

 

 Find Out More