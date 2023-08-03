Before Gadar 2, these Sunny Deol movies on patriotism and heroism are a must watch

These films are a must-watch for anyone who enjoys films centred on heroism, patriotism, and standing up for what is right.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Versatile performer

Sunny Deol needs no introduction. He is known for his finesse performance on screen and choice of scripts.

Gadar 2 (2023)

This film is releasing amid huge expectations from the fans and the audiences. So watch these films of Sunny Deol on patriotism.

Border (1997)

Border is a war epic based on the real-life events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

The film tells the story of Tara Singh, a patriotic truck driver who risks everything to rescue his Muslim wife and daughter during the partition.

Indian (2001)

The film follows the journey of Raj Shekhar Azad, an ex-army officer who becomes a vigilante to fight against corruption and injustice in society.

Damini (1993)

Damini revolves around a woman named Damini, who witnesses a horrific crime and decides to fight for justice, even if it means standing against her own family.

Ghatak: Lethal (1996)

The film portrays the story of a man, Kashi Nath, who is determined to avenge the injustices committed against his family, while battling corruption and crime.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002)

The film is a biopic of Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter who fought against British colonial rule in India and eventually sacrificed his life for the cause of independence.

