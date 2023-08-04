Before Gadar 2, these Top 10 scenes from Gadar are unforgettable

Gadar 2 is coming to theatres on 11 August 2023. Before that let's check out top 10 Gadar scenes that will always be remembered.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
The first best scene of the film is when Tara Singh protects Sakina from Mob attacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The marriage scene's pictures are also used for the Film's poster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You must have moved your legs on this song. This was also the best scene of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This scene was so emotional when Sakina calls her mother after so many years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Sakina's Abbu got to know that Sakina is on the call.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sakina cries on the phone talking to her family after years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heart melting scene when Sakina was leaving for Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The scene when Sakina was captured in Pakistan and Tara Singh and her son came to search for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Most popular scene of this film was when Sunny Deol said, "Hindustan Zindabad tha hai aur rahega''.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hand pump scene became so famous the whole movie scene.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
