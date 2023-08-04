Before Gadar 2, these Top 10 scenes from Gadar are unforgettable

Gadar 2 is coming to theatres on 11 August 2023. Before that let's check out top 10 Gadar scenes that will always be remembered.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Tara protects Sakina

The first best scene of the film is when Tara Singh protects Sakina from Mob attacks.

Marriage scene

The marriage scene's pictures are also used for the Film's poster.

Mai Nikla song

You must have moved your legs on this song. This was also the best scene of the film.

Sakina calls mother

This scene was so emotional when Sakina calls her mother after so many years.

Father-Daughter moment

When Sakina's Abbu got to know that Sakina is on the call.

Emotional scene

Sakina cries on the phone talking to her family after years.

Heartbreaking scene

Heart melting scene when Sakina was leaving for Pakistan.

Family moments

The scene when Sakina was captured in Pakistan and Tara Singh and her son came to search for her.

.Hindustan Zindabad Tha

Most popular scene of this film was when Sunny Deol said, "Hindustan Zindabad tha hai aur rahega''.

Angry Sunny Deol

The hand pump scene became so famous the whole movie scene.

