Before Gadar 2, Top 10 Bollywood films and web series based around India-Pakistan relations

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is going to release soon. Here are other films with a backdrop of Indo-Pak relations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Alia Bhatt plays an Indian spy Sehmat who goes to Pakistan on a mission.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal's movie is about the Uri strikes carried out on POK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film revolves around the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is set around Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's film is about a small Pakistani girl who gets lost in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has Siddharth Malhotra being an Indian spy in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Zain Khan Durrani, the web series is also about an Indian spy going to Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Zee5 web series is about a woman from POK landing up on Indian side of LOC.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Preeti Zinta's film is an epic love story between an Indian and Pakistani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about Indian and Pakistani nurses being held hostage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
