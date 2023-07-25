Before Gadar 2, Top 10 Bollywood films and web series based around India-Pakistan relations

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is going to release soon. Here are other films with a backdrop of Indo-Pak relations.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Raazi

Alia Bhatt plays an Indian spy Sehmat who goes to Pakistan on a mission.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal's movie is about the Uri strikes carried out on POK.

The Ghazi Attack

The film revolves around the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Border

The film is set around Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's film is about a small Pakistani girl who gets lost in India.

Mission Majnu

The film has Siddharth Malhotra being an Indian spy in Pakistan.

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy

Starring Zain Khan Durrani, the web series is also about an Indian spy going to Pakistan.

Kaafir

The Zee5 web series is about a woman from POK landing up on Indian side of LOC.

Veer Zaara

Shah Rukh Khan and Preeti Zinta's film is an epic love story between an Indian and Pakistani.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The film is about Indian and Pakistani nurses being held hostage.

