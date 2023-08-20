Before Gadar 2, Top 10 Bollywood films that touched Rs 400 crore mark

A look at films that crossed 400 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is now hailed as All Time Blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is expected that the film will cross Rs 400 cr mark in India. It is already touching the mark with overseas collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan entered the mighty Rs 400 crore club in its second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is among the top highest grossers as it crossed Rs 1000 crore mark with its worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The highest grosser of all time remains to be Prabhas' Baahubali 2. Even the Hindi dubbed version entered Rs 400 crore club swiftly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's film's India gross collection was Rs 538.03.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Aamir Khan film that made it to Rs 400 crore club but with its Worldwide collection. Its Indian gross collection was Rs 364.45 cr approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The estimated collection of Ranbir Kapoor's film is Rs 586.85 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer reportedly crossed Rs 500 crore mark with worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's film easily touched Rs 400 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From South, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie that also had Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt is amongst the highest grossing films. It's worldwide collection is Rs 1000 crore plus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash's film also made massive money at box office. It crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
