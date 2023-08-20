Before Gadar 2, Top 10 Bollywood films that touched Rs 400 crore mark

A look at films that crossed 400 crore mark.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 20, 2023

Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is now hailed as All Time Blockbuster.

Rs 400 cr club?

It is expected that the film will cross Rs 400 cr mark in India. It is already touching the mark with overseas collection.

Pathaan

Before Gadar 2, Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan entered the mighty Rs 400 crore club in its second week.

Pathaan success

It is among the top highest grossers as it crossed Rs 1000 crore mark with its worldwide collection.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The highest grosser of all time remains to be Prabhas' Baahubali 2. Even the Hindi dubbed version entered Rs 400 crore club swiftly.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's film's India gross collection was Rs 538.03.

Dhoom 3

Another Aamir Khan film that made it to Rs 400 crore club but with its Worldwide collection. Its Indian gross collection was Rs 364.45 cr approximately.

Sanju

The estimated collection of Ranbir Kapoor's film is Rs 586.85 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer reportedly crossed Rs 500 crore mark with worldwide collection.

2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's film easily touched Rs 400 crore mark.

RRR

From South, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie that also had Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt is amongst the highest grossing films. It's worldwide collection is Rs 1000 crore plus.

KGF 2

Yash's film also made massive money at box office. It crossed Rs 1000 crore mark.

