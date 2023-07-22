Before Gadar 2, Top 10 things you may not have heard about Sunny Deol's Gadar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
Gadar was reportedly loosely based on the story of Bhoota Singh.
Reportedly 10 crore tickets were sold of Gadar as compared to any other movie.
Gadar is one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi Cinema.
Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan and both turned out to be hits.
Sunny Deol recently revealed that the industry gave a thumbs down to Gadar.
Reportedly, Gadar made Rs 143 crore back then.
Gadar held the record of being the third most-watched film in India.
Kajol was allegedly the original choice to play Sakina in Gadar.
Director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh played the role of Ameesha-Sunny Deol's son in Gadar.
Scenes shot in Lucknow where depicted as Lahore in Gadar.

