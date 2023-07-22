Before Gadar 2, Top 10 things you may not have heard about Sunny Deol's Gadar

Jul 22, 2023

Gadar was reportedly loosely based on the story of Bhoota Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly 10 crore tickets were sold of Gadar as compared to any other movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar is one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan and both turned out to be hits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol recently revealed that the industry gave a thumbs down to Gadar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Gadar made Rs 143 crore back then.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar held the record of being the third most-watched film in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol was allegedly the original choice to play Sakina in Gadar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh played the role of Ameesha-Sunny Deol's son in Gadar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scenes shot in Lucknow where depicted as Lahore in Gadar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

