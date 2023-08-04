Before Gadar 2 vs OMG 2, Top 10 biggest box office clashes of all time

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 is the biggest clash of the year. Here's looking at other films that clashed at box office in the past.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay

Took place in 2016.

Dilwale vs Bajirao Mastani

In 2015, two mighty films clashed and made money.

Om Shanti Om vs Sawaariya

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer won in this battle.

Raees vs Kaabil

It was one of the biggest BO battles of 2017.

Lagaan vs Gadar

Ages ago, Sunny Deol clashed with Aamir Khan.

Dil vs Ghayal

Another big clash that happened between Aamir and Sunny Deol.

Mohabbatein vs Mission Kashmir

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly won over Hrithik Roshan.

Bade Miya Chote Miya vs Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Both the films released on 16 October 1998.

Haider vs Bang Bang

Shahid Kapoor found critical acclaim, Hrithik got box office success.

Sholay vs Jai Santoshi Maa

Both are superhits in their respective ways.

