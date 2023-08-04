Before Gadar 2 vs OMG 2, Top 10 biggest box office clashes of all time

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 is the biggest clash of the year. Here's looking at other films that clashed at box office in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Took place in 2016.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2015, two mighty films clashed and made money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer won in this battle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was one of the biggest BO battles of 2017.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ages ago, Sunny Deol clashed with Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another big clash that happened between Aamir and Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan allegedly won over Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the films released on 16 October 1998.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor found critical acclaim, Hrithik got box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both are superhits in their respective ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!