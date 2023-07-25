Before Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol shared sizzling onscreen chemistry with these beauties

Ahead of Gadar: The Katha Continues let's check Sunny Deol's sizzling onscreen chemistry with other Bollywood actresses.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is gearing up for Gadar 2 release on 11th August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol colaborates with Ameesha Patel

He reunites with Ameesha Patel for the sequel of Gadar after 22 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol heroines

Ahead of Gadar: The Katha Continues let's check Sunny Deol’s sizzling onscreen chemistry with other actresses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel became a blockbuster pair after Gadar release in 2001.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi

Sunny Deol and Sridevi shared sizzling chemistry being a hit pair at their time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Juhi Chawla

Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla had our hearts in Darr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon

The actor made a hit pair with Raveena Tandon in movies like like Ziddi, Salaakhen and Imtihaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit

Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit shared electrifying chemistry in Tridevi and Vardi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meenakshi Sheshadari

Who can forget Sunny Deol with Meenakshi Sheshadari’s chemistry in films like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Dacait among others?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will once again swoon the audience in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more top Bollywood movies that capture essence of Durga pujo

 

 Find Out More