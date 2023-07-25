Before Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol shared sizzling onscreen chemistry with these beauties

Ahead of Gadar: The Katha Continues let's check Sunny Deol's sizzling onscreen chemistry with other Bollywood actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Sunny Deol is gearing up for Gadar 2 release on 11th August.
He reunites with Ameesha Patel for the sequel of Gadar after 22 years.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel became a blockbuster pair after Gadar release in 2001.
Sunny Deol and Sridevi shared sizzling chemistry being a hit pair at their time.
Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla had our hearts in Darr.
The actor made a hit pair with Raveena Tandon in movies like like Ziddi, Salaakhen and Imtihaan.
Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit shared electrifying chemistry in Tridevi and Vardi.
Who can forget Sunny Deol with Meenakshi Sheshadari's chemistry in films like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Dacait among others?
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will once again swoon the audience in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.
