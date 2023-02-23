Before Ganapath, check Top 10 dystopian movies, series on Netflix Hotstar, Amazon Prime

Ganpath, Wall E and more films and web series to watch on various OTT platforms including Netflix Hotstar, Amazon Prime.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath is an dystopian action film which will release soon.

Ghoul - Netflix

Radhika Apte's series is about killing corrupt officials.

Edge of Tomorrow - Amazon Prime Video

This sci-fi dystopian action film takes a fresh turn about an alien invasion.

Watchmen - Netflix

The superhero film reflects a dystopian past.

Space Sweepers - Netflix

This South Korean series is the first space blockbuster.

Children of Men - Amazon Prime Video

The storyline of the film visualizes a world in 2027 wherein humans lose the ability to reproduce.

Black Mirror - Netflix

The five-season show is about humanity's downfall.

WALL-E - Amazon Prime Video

This beautiful love story will make you go aww.

Time to Hunt - Netflix

This South Korean dystopian action thriller is about a group of friends who conduct a heist.

Leila - Netflix

Huma Qureshi's web series will keep you hooked.

