Before Ghoomer, cricket based Bollywood movies that tanked at the box office

Here is a list of Bollywood movies inspired by cricket that failed in theaters

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Ghoomer

Ghoomer is a sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher based on cricket.

Ghoomer

The film received poor response despite being directed by R Balki and a story that follows a coach who trains a paraplegic athlete.

Bollywood flops on cricket

Here are other Bollywood movies based on cricket that flopped at the box office.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

The film is a biographical sports drama showing the journey of Sachin Tendulkar’s cricket and personal life.

83

The film is about the Indian cricket team's world cup victory in 1983 but it didn’t receive a good response at the box office.

Iqbal

Iqbal follows the story of a deaf and mute boy dreaming to become a cricketer and play for Indian national cricket team.

Azhar

The film is based on former national Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Patiala House

Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma’s Patiala House has a cricket setup story.

Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of Indian women’s national cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Jersey

Starring Shahid Kapoor the film is a remake of a hit Telugu movie in the same name but failed to perform well at the box office.

The Zoya Factor

This is a fictional story of a girl named Zoya who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

Dil Bole Hadippa

Dil Bole Hadippa starring Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji was a flop at the box office.

Chain Khuli Ki Main Khuli

Chain Khuli Ki Main Khuli also did not do well at the box office.

