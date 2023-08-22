Before Ghoomer, cricket based Bollywood movies that tanked at the box office

Here is a list of Bollywood movies inspired by cricket that failed in theatersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Ghoomer is a sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher based on cricket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film received poor response despite being directed by R Balki and a story that follows a coach who trains a paraplegic athlete.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are other Bollywood movies based on cricket that flopped at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a biographical sports drama showing the journey of Sachin Tendulkar’s cricket and personal life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about the Indian cricket team's world cup victory in 1983 but it didn’t receive a good response at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iqbal follows the story of a deaf and mute boy dreaming to become a cricketer and play for Indian national cricket team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on former national Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma’s Patiala House has a cricket setup story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of Indian women’s national cricket team captain Mithali Raj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shahid Kapoor the film is a remake of a hit Telugu movie in the same name but failed to perform well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a fictional story of a girl named Zoya who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Bole Hadippa starring Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji was a flop at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chain Khuli Ki Main Khuli also did not do well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!