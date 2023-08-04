Before Ghoomer, Top 10 Hindi films on sports that are a must watch

Before Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer, here's a look at top best Hindi Sports Dramas.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Lagaan

Aamir Khan's film remains to be the all-time favourite sports drama.

Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra starrer is on Netflix.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor's film on cricket is on SonyLiv.

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan's film will bring out the patriotic in you.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Film on MS Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput is on Disney+Hotstar.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's film is among the top-rated.

Soorma

It is for all hockey lovers.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar won a lot of praises for his biopic on Milkha Singh.

83'

Relive India's glorious 1983 World Cup win.

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan's film is on Zee5.

